ALICE COOPER Guests On Jimmy Kimmel Live With Guest Host DAVE GROHL; Videos Include Frozen / METALLICA Mash-Up, Alice Performance With FOO FIGHTERS

Last night’s Halloween edition of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live featured guest host Dave Grohl filling in for Jimmy. Other guests included actress Kristen Bell (A Bad Moms Christmas) and shock rock legend, Alice Cooper. Video from the episode can now be seen below.

In the first clip, Dave Grohl reveals that his daughters love Kristen Bell’s song “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?” from Frozen, so they decide to perform a mash-up of it with Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”.

Alice Cooper talked about touring the world, his haunted house experience, and meeting Colonel Sanders. He also revealed whether or not people knock on his door on Halloween.

Alice also performed a medley of "Ballad Of Dwight Fry" and "Killer" with Foo Fighters.