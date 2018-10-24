ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Inspects Ibanez JIVA10 Signature Guitar; Video

The signature model of high-profile metal guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), the Ibanez JIVA10 is sleek, aggressive, and built for speed. At the JIVA10's core is the tried-and-true combination of mahogany topped with quilted maple. A maple/purpleheart neck and smooth ebony fingerboard complete this axe's flawless tonewood recipe. You can expect effortless playability, thanks to a 3-piece Nitro Wizard neck and Prestige fret-edge treatment.

Nita Strauss will release her new solo album, Controlled Chaos, on November 16th via Sumerian Records. Check out the track "Pandemonium 2.0" below. Pre-order the album here.

Says Nita: "Producing and doing the majority of the engineering on this record myself was a challenge for me in so many ways and I learned A LOT about myself in the process but I am beyond overjoyed with how it came out!"

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

"Our Most Desperate Hour" video: