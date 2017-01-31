ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS - “I’ve Put Together My Own Band, Working On Original Music”; Video

Brad Tolinski of BackStory Events caught up with guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) at this year's NAMM show, held January earlier this month at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. In the video below, Nita discusses her gear, her contribution to the recently released all-female compilation, She Rocks, Vol.1 and her video for the track “Pandemonium” (streaming below), and her plans for the future.

“We’ve got four months off with Alice, which is a rarity in our world,” says Nita. “So I’m gonna take these next four months, I’ve put together my own band, working on original music, and hope we have something out before I leave again in April.”

Watch the interview below:

The above mentioned She Rocks, Vol.1 collection was produced by Brad Tolinski with iconic guitarist Steve Vai as executive producer, and showcases eleven female guitarists, each a virtuoso in her own right. From the legendary Lita Ford to Sarah Longfield’s jazzy riffin’, to Orianthi’s melodic stylings and the all-out shredding of Nita Strauss, these players each contribute their own voice to this carefully curated collection.

She Rocks, Vol.1 was released on January 20th via Vai’s own Favored Nations Label, and in cooperation with the Women’s International Music Network (theWiMN.com), hosts of the famed She Rocks Awards.

She Rocks, Vol. 1 tracklisting:

Orianthi - “Transmogrify”

Yasi Hofer - “Cosmic Stars”

Kat Dyson - “U Know What I Like”

Sarah Longfield - “The Taxi Time Travel Task Force”

Lita Ford with Lez Zeppelin - “The Lemon Song”

Jennifer Batten - “In the Aftermath”

Nita Strauss - “Pandemonium”

Steph Paynes - “The Sun at Her Eastern Gate”

Nili Brosh - “A Matter of Perception”

Gretchen Menn - “Scrap Metal”

Yvette Young - “Hydra”

Find out more at this location.

Nita Strauss - “Pandemonium” video: