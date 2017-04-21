ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Launches New Band WE START WARS; First Show Scheduled In May
April 21, 2017, 8 minutes ago
Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) has announced that her new band, We Start Wars, will be playing their first show on May 25th at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.
Says Nita: “I've been wanting to be in this EXACT band since I started playing guitar, and after over a year of putting this together and auditioning musicians, finally ended up with an amazingly talented, hard working and driven group of girls. I truly couldn't be more proud of how these songs are coming out.”
We Start Wars lineup:
Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) - Guitar
Alicia Vigil (Vigil Of War) - Bass
Seana (aka Shauna Lisse) - Vocals
Nicole Papastavrou - Guitar
Katt Scarlett (Femme Fatale) - Keyboards
Lindsay Martin - Drums
(Photo - We Start Wars Facebook)