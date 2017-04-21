ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Launches New Band WE START WARS; First Show Scheduled In May

Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) has announced that her new band, We Start Wars, will be playing their first show on May 25th at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

Says Nita: “I've been wanting to be in this EXACT band since I started playing guitar, and after over a year of putting this together and auditioning musicians, finally ended up with an amazingly talented, hard working and driven group of girls. I truly couldn't be more proud of how these songs are coming out.”

We Start Wars lineup:

Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) - Guitar

Alicia Vigil (Vigil Of War) - Bass

Seana (aka Shauna Lisse) - Vocals

Nicole Papastavrou - Guitar

Katt Scarlett (Femme Fatale) - Keyboards

Lindsay Martin - Drums

(Photo - We Start Wars Facebook)