ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Launches "Road To Chaos" Video Series; Part 1 Streaming

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss has launched the Road To Chaos video series in support of her new solo album, Controlled Chaos. Watch Part 1 below:

Controlled Chaos is out on November 16th via Sumerian Records. Pre-order the album here.

Says Nita: "Producing and doing the majority of the engineering on this record myself was a challenge for me in so many ways and I learned A LOT about myself in the process but I am beyond overjoyed with how it came out!"

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

"Our Most Desperate Hour" video:

In live news, two of the most revolutionary guitar virtuosos of our generation - renowned soloist Angel Vivaldi and Alice Cooper axemaiden Nita Strauss - are pleased to announce the 2018 edition of The Guitar Collective, a United States tour kicking off on November 19th in New Bedford, MA. The tour will visit several major cities, ending in Asbury Park, NJ on December 21st.

Angel Vivaldi and Nita Strauss will co-headline each date of the tour with support from special guest Jacky Vincent (ex-Falling In Reverse). The Guitar Collective 2018 will mark Nita Strauss's live solo debut.

VIP and general admission tickets are available now via angelvivaldiofficial.com/tour. VIP Meet and Greets with Angel Vivaldi and Nita Strauss will include a Q&A session, a signed tour poster, and an HD photo with Angel and Nita.

The main goal of The Guitar Collective tour, now in its second year, is to give fans of instrumental guitar music a chance to discover new artists, and for those artists to branch out to new fans. The Guitar Collective founder Angel Vivaldi sees the tour as a place where people can come year after year to discover new virtuosos in an exciting live setting, not just behind their computers and phones.

Angel Vivaldi says, "The past four years have given us some of today's most incredible guitarists. After last year's Guitar Collective, which included Scale the Summit and Andy James, I knew I had to make this "modern G3" an annual outing. This year, not only do we have Nita Strauss's live solo debut, we've also got Jacky Vincent, who both will continue to carry the torch of instrumental guitar music for generations to come. I can't wait to get on stage night after night to jam with my friends."

Nita Strauss adds, "These will be my first shows ever as a solo artist, and I couldn't have hoped for a better fitting tour. I've been a huge fan of Angel's since I first discovered his music and became an even bigger fan when I saw his incredible live performance. Angel and Jacky are two of the most innovative and exciting solo guitarists out there in the scene today, and I am beyond honored to share the stage with them on this tour!"

Tour dates:

November

19 - New Bedford, MA - Greasy Luck

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Baazar

24 - Kent, OH - Outpost Concert Spot

25 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

27 - Berwyn, IL - Wire

28 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

29 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

30 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

December

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Club X

2 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

4 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

5 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre

6 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk

7 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

8 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

9 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

13 - Dallas, TX - Trees

14 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone

15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

16 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

17 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's

18 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

19 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

21 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents