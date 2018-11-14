ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS – Road To Chaos Part 3 Streaming

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss recently launched the Road To Chaos video series in support of her new solo album, Controlled Chaos. Part 3 is now available. Check out all three parts below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Nita Strauss will release her new solo album, Controlled Chaos, on November 16th via Sumerian Records. Pre-order the album here.

Says Nita: "Producing and doing the majority of the engineering on this record myself was a challenge for me in so many ways and I learned A LOT about myself in the process but I am beyond overjoyed with how it came out!"

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

"Our Most Desperate Hour" video: