ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Talks Battle With Alcohol And Getting Sober - "The Thing That Still Drives Me To Stay Sober Is All The Blessings That Have Come Into My Life"

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Straus recently guested on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. In the episode below, Nita talks about how much her life has changed for the better after she gave up drinking alcohol and shares with everyone the steps in how she got sober. She also takes the fans through her journey of making her debut album, Controlled Chaos, ways to handle a grueling schedule and how she separates Nita Strauss the person with Nita Strauss the business. Nita also takes fans behind the scenes for details about her secretive Wrestlemania 34 performance and how she was so honored to be apart of WWE Evolution.

Nita: "The thing that drove me, and the thing that still drives me today to stay sober is all the blessings that have come into my life since this happened. Not only was it I lost weight and I looked better and I stopped fighting with my boyfriend, but I felt like God told me, 'Now you're ready to accept these blessings that have come into your life.' And if I started drinking now and kind of throwing that back in Josh's face and everyone's who believing in me, and all the supporters over the years on social media that have said, 'You getting me sober gave me the courage to get sober,' or, 'You doing this shows me that I can do it. If you can do it with your schedule and your craziness, then anybody can do it.' I feel like I would be throwing it all back in everybody's face, and I can't do that. I can't do it at this point.

And I had two great people around that I could ask, which are Alice and Nikki Sixx. Alice is sober over 30 years and I think Nikki at least 10, if not 15 or 20. And Nikki Sixx was as bad off as anybody could possibly be, so to have both of those people there to sort of lean on and say, 'Hey, you've been through this. What did you do, and what can I do?' was something that most people don't get a chance to ask... to ask their heroes who've been through the same thing. Three of my heroes that have gotten clean and sober that I got to ask for advice were Alice Cooper, Nikki Sixx and Zakk Wylde. Three legendary rock stars that I've had the opportunity to chat with and say, 'Look, you've done this. What can I expect? What can I do? How can I make sure I stay on this path?' And each one had different advice and each one was helpful in their own way."

Nita Strauss recently released Part 4 of the Road To Chaos video series, in support of her new solo album, Controlled Chaos. Watch all four segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Nita's new solo album, Controlled Chaos, is out now via Sumerian Records. Order the album here.

Says Nita: "Producing and doing the majority of the engineering on this record myself was a challenge for me in so many ways and I learned A LOT about myself in the process but I am beyond overjoyed with how it came out!"

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

