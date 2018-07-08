ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Talks Forthcoming Solo Album - "It's Been Educational For Me As A Player Because It's Like Writing A Really Long Guitar Solo"

During an interview with Gear Gods, Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss discussed her forthcoming solo album, Controlled Chaos. Check it out below.

Strauss: "It's been educational for me as a player writing this record, because it's like writing a really long guitar solo. Instead of just being four bars or eight bars, all of the sudden the whole song is a guitar solo. It's really challenging to come up with different stuff and not repeat your go-to licks. Because you can only play the same licks so many times. So it's been good, a good challenge."

In this recent episode of the Guitar World series Like a Hurricane, Strauss shows some exercises to help you get a handle on sweep picking.

In a previous episode, Nita shows how she plays the solo for "I'm Eighteen" when performing with Alice Cooper. Originally released as a single in November 1970, "I'm Eighteen" was featured on the Love It To Death album in 1971.