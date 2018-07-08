ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Talks Forthcoming Solo Album - "It's Been Educational For Me As A Player Because It's Like Writing A Really Long Guitar Solo"
July 8, 2018, an hour ago
During an interview with Gear Gods, Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss discussed her forthcoming solo album, Controlled Chaos. Check it out below.
Strauss: "It's been educational for me as a player writing this record, because it's like writing a really long guitar solo. Instead of just being four bars or eight bars, all of the sudden the whole song is a guitar solo. It's really challenging to come up with different stuff and not repeat your go-to licks. Because you can only play the same licks so many times. So it's been good, a good challenge."
In this recent episode of the Guitar World series Like a Hurricane, Strauss shows some exercises to help you get a handle on sweep picking.
In a previous episode, Nita shows how she plays the solo for "I'm Eighteen" when performing with Alice Cooper. Originally released as a single in November 1970, "I'm Eighteen" was featured on the Love It To Death album in 1971.