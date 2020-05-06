ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Talks New Solo Album - "I'm Going To Have A Guest Singer Or Two On A Couple Of Songs"

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss spoke with Heavy New York about working on her second solo album, guitar and music theory, the emotional elements in her solos, her new teaching series Rock Guitar Fundamentals, and more. Check out the interview below.

On her next solo album:

"It's still gonna be an instrumental shred record. I put a lot of different facets of my personality, of which there are many, on Controlled Chaos, so you'll see the more aggressive side still, you'll see the lighter side and the happier side, the more peaceful side. There will definitely be a wide spectrum of different emotions going on. And the biggest change, I guess, would be I'm going to have a guest singer or two on a couple of songs on this one. So that would be the main difference between the two records."

Strauss recently launched Rock Guitar Fundamentals, an online teaching program with a simple goal - getting guitars in as many people’s hands as possible, and helping improve their playing. Nita developed a 3 module system where aspiring learners can jump in wherever their skill level is, from picking up the guitar for the very first time to advanced players who want to brush up on music theory or learn some “shred” tips and tricks.

Module One is designed for the brand new player and goes over the anatomy of the guitar and all the basics like how to hold the pick correctly, fret the notes, tuning and more.

Module Two is highly focused on technique and theory, approached from a rock player’s perspective to be very easily understandable for the modern musician.

Module Three is where you start to find the "bells and whistles” of sweep picking, legato, whammy bar tricks, and more.

Says Nita: "I am INCREDIBLY excited to announce the launch of a brand new online guitar course that I've spent the past year working on! Introducing... Rock Guitar Fundamentals: From Ground Zero To Guitar Hero.

"The course is designed to take someone through the entire journey of playing guitar, from picking up the instrument for the very first time to playing all the techniques and licks in this video! If you've already been playing for a while, you can jump into the course wherever you'd like! It's a 3 module system of videos, tabs and backing tracks with lifetime access to the course and any future updates. I just have one simple goal- getting guitars in as many people’s hands as possible, and helping improve their playing!!

"Josh and I have been working so hard to make sure this is awesome and I can't wait to see what you guys do with it!!!!"