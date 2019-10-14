ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS - "The Props We Use On Stage, They're All Real... All Sharp"

In a new interview with Duke TV, Nita Strauss - who plays guitar for Alice Cooper - discusses Steve Vai's influence, her solo album Controlled Chaos, and Kane Roberts, amongst other topics.

Catch Nita Strauss live with Alice Cooper at the following shows on the Ol' Black Eyes Is Back tour:

November

3 - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall - Fort Myers, FL

5 - Maxwell C. King Center For The Performing Arts - Melbourne, FL

6 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

7 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

9 - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino - Biloxi, MS

10 - Montgomery Performing Arts Cener - Montgomery, AL

12 - Von Braun Center Arena - Huntsville, AL

14 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - Charleston, SC

15 - Peace Concert Hall - Greenville, SC

16 - Berglund Performing Arts Center - Roanoke, VA

18 - EKU Center For The Arts - Richmond, KY

19 - Louisville Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY

21 - Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

22 - Tilles Center’s Concert Hall - Brookville, NY

23 - Ovation Hall - Atlantic City, NJ

25 - Murat Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

26 - Stranahan Theater & Great Hall - Toledo, OH

27 - Old National Events Plaza - Evansville, IN

29 - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom - Prior Lake, MN

30 - Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL