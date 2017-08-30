ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE Guests On Iron City Rocks Podcast (Audio)

In Episode 349 of the Iron City Rocks podcast, Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie in the special guest. Ryan talks about some special off-day pre-parties the entire band are playing without Alice, his forthcoming solo album, the new Paranormal material, touring with Deep Purple, and paying respect to the guitarists of the Alice Cooper catalog.

The episode also includes Ian McDonald of the band Honey West. Ian was in integral part of the first three Foreigner albums and has also played with King Crimson. He talks about how this new band came together, putting the album together and shares some greats stories about his youth and working with Foreigner at a time when the band exploded.

Tune in here.

Alice Cooper returned to Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival last weekend for another top notch performance in front of tens of thousands of metalheads from around the globe.

Professionally filmed video of Alice performing “Feed My Frankenstein” and “School's Out” can be seen below:

Alice Cooper's tour dates are listed below:

August (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)

30 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Amphitheater

September (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

3 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6 - Chicago, IL - Tinley Park

8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Three members of the original Alice Cooper band will join Alice on tour in the UK, returning to these shores 46 years after they first shocked and enthralled us on their historic 1971 tour.

Alice Cooper (with The Mission and The Tubes):

November

11 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

12 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

14 - Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena

15 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

16 - London, UK - The SSE Arena, Wembley

Tickets at this location.

Alice is offering several VIP packages at here, including meet and greet and a backstage tour. AEG Live are offering pre-show packages, available here.