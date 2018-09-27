ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE Releases Lyric Video For Cover Of COLDPLAY's "God Put A Smile Upon Your Face" Lyric Video

Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie has released a lyric video for "God Put A Smile Upon Your Face", a track from his solo album, Imagine Your Reality, out now via Lenata/Bellyache/Cargo Records. Watch below.

A Coldplay song would not be the obvious tune to cover on a guitar-driven rock record like Imagine Your Reality. Not the obvious choice, but the correct one. Roxie takes the melancholy mood of the Coldplay classic and injects a punkish energy to it with layer upon layer of raw guitar tracks while still staying true to the song's dark timbre.

Complimented by a new enigmatic video shot on location in the Las Vegas Desert by director/cinematographer Denise Truscello with graphic lyric overlay by Gustav Kronfelt and additional editing by Jonny Vegas, "God Put A Smile On Your Face" will do to you just what the title suggests.

Imagine Your Reality continues Roxie’s legacy of creating infectiously melodic songs and straight ahead no nonsense rock riffs, and this time with more guitar than ever before! Ten tracks, all underlined by ten gleaming guitar solos. From the punk rock undertones of "Never Mind Me" to the un-sugarcoated tale of life in La La Land ('To Live And Die In LA') to the superb Beatle-y/Oasis nod, "Look Me In The Eye" - it’s a uplifting big rock sound. Robin Zander transforms "California Man" into the ultimate vintage-vibed, top down, drive in the sunshine, rock n' roll anthem.

Tracklisting:

"Big Rock Show"

"Over And Done"

"California Man"

"To Live And Die In LA"

"Uh Oh Song"

"Me Generation"

"Look Me In The Eye"

"Hearts In Trouble"

"Nevermind Me"

"God Put A Smile Upon Your Face"

"Me Generation" lyric video:

"To Live And Die In LA" lyric video:

"Over And Done" lyric video:

"California Man" lyric video:

The album was produced by Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin, Tommy Henriksen and Jon Bordon. Recorded and mixed at Purple Skull Studios, Stockholm Sweden.

Lineup:

Ryan Roxie - Guitars, Vocals

Tommy Henriksen Bass on tracks 1, 6, 9

Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin - Bass on tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

Jon Bordon - Badd on track 8

Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin - Drums on tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

Glen Sobel - Drums on tracks 1, 6, 9

Anton Korberg - Drums on track 8

Seven Anapolis - Drums on track 3

Teddy 'Zig-Zag' Andriatis - Keyboards/Piano on track 3

John Bordon - Keyboards/Piano on track 8

Backing Vocals - Johan Becker, Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin, Tommy Henriksen

Special guest vocals on track 3 - Robin Zander

Ryan Roxie is touring with Alice Cooper. Tour dates and info here.