ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE Releases "Me Generation" Lyric Video

Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie has released a lyric video for "Me Generation", the new single from his Imagine Your Reality solo release, issued back in May. Watch below.

Imagine Your Reality continues Roxie’s legacy of creating infectiously melodic songs and straight ahead no nonsense rock riffs, and this time with more guitar than ever before! Ten tracks, all underlined by ten gleaming guitar solos. From the punk rock undertones of "Never Mind Me" to the un-sugarcoated tale of life in La La Land ('To Live And Die In LA') to the superb Beatle-y/Oasis nod, "Look Me In The Eye" - it’s a uplifting big rock sound. Robin Zander transforms "California Man" into the ultimate vintage-vibed, top down, drive in the sunshine, rock n' roll anthem.

Tracklisting:

"Big Rock Show"

"Over And Done"

"California Man"

"To Live And Die In LA"

"Uh Oh Song"

"Me Generation"

"Look Me In The Eye"

"Hearts In Trouble"

"Nevermind Me"

"God Put A Smile Upon Your Face"

"Me Generation" lyric video:

"To Live And Die In LA" lyric video:

"Over And Done" lyric video:

"California Man" lyric video:

The album was produced by Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin, Tommy Henriksen and Jon Bordon. Recorded and mixed at Purple Skull Studios, Stockholm Sweden.

Lineup:

Ryan Roxie - Guitars, Vocals

Tommy Henriksen Bass on tracks 1, 6, 9

Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin - Bass on tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

Jon Bordon - Badd on track 8

Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin - Drums on tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

Glen Sobel - Drums on tracks 1, 6, 9

Anton Korberg - Drums on track 8

Seven Anapolis - Drums on track 3

Teddy 'Zig-Zag' Andriatis - Keyboards/Piano on track 3

John Bordon - Keyboards/Piano on track 8

Backing Vocals - Johan Becker, Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin, Tommy Henriksen

Special guest vocals on track 3 - Robin Zander

Ryan Roxie will be touring with Alice Cooper from August 3rd. Tour dates and info here.

(Photo - Victor Chalfant Photography)