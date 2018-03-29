ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE To Release New Solo Album In May; CHEAP TRICK Singer ROBIN ZANDER Guests; "Over And Done" Lyric Video Streaming

Ryan Roxie (Alice Cooper guitarist) has announced the release of his new solo album Imagine Your Reality on May 25th via Cargo Records UK.

Vocalist/guitarist & songwriter, Ryan Roxie is best known as Alice Cooper’s long-time lead guitarist and collaborator. He has also worked with Slash and Gilby Clarke and been a member of Casablanca. Roxie has had an impressive ride so far.

His forthcoming album, Imagine Your Reality, is his first official solo release and sees him joined by other noteworthy musicians, including a collaboration with Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander on the track "California Man".

Says Roxie, "Cheap Trick were a major influence in my musical upbringing. Both Robin Zander and Rick Nielsen have joined us onstage at Alice Cooper shows in the past and have always been the most quintessential rock stars. In my opinion Robin Zander’s voice IS the definition of rock ‘n' roll, so having him guest vocal on 'California Man' definitely ticks a box off my 'greatest moments in rock 'n roll' list."

Imagine Your Reality continues Roxie’s legacy of creating infectiously melodic songs and straight ahead no nonsense rock riffs, and this time with more guitar than ever before! Ten tracks, all underlined by ten gleaming guitar solos. From the punk rock undertones of "Never Mind Me" to the un-sugarcoated tale of life in La La Land ('To Live And Die In LA') to the superb Beatle-y/Oasis nod, "Look Me In The Eye" - it’s a uplifting big rock sound. Robin Zander transforms "California Man" into the ultimate vintage-vibed, top down, drive in the sunshine, rock n' roll anthem.

The new lyric video for "Over And Done" can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Big Rock Show"

"Over And Done"

"California Man"

"To Live And Die In LA"

"Uh Oh Song"

"Me Generation"

"Look Me In The Eye"

"Hearts In Trouble"

"Nevermind Me"

"God Put A Smile Upon Your Face"

"Over And Done" lyric video:

The album was produced by Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin, Tommy Henriksen and Jon Bordon. Recorded and mixed at Purple Skull Studios, Stockholm Sweden.

Lineup:

Ryan Roxie - Guitars, Vocals

Tommy Henriksen Bass on tracks 1, 6, 9

Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin - Bass on tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

Jon Bordon - Badd on track 8

Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin - Drums on tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

Glen Sobel - Drums on tracks 1, 6, 9

Anton Korberg - Drums on track 8

Seven Anapolis - Drums on track 3

Teddy 'Zig-Zag' Andriatis - Keyboards/Piano on track 3

John Bordon - Keyboards/Piano on track 8

Backing Vocals - Johan Becker, Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin, Tommy Henriksen

Special guest vocals on track 3 - Robin Zander

Ryan says, "With this album I think we kept the spirit and power of the 3.5 minute rock song intact as well as keeping the dream of guitar-driven music alive and well. I can’t wait for people to experience my reality."

(Photo - Victor Chalfant Photography)