ALICE COOPER - High Quality Fan-Filmed Video Of "Roses On White Lace", "Steven", "Dead Babies" And On-Stage Execution Posted

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper performed in Westbrook, ME in August 10th at the Maine Savings Pavilion. High quality fan-filmed video from the show, courtesy of Live 'N Raw, is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Bed of Nails"

"Raped and Freezin'"

"Fallen in Love"

"Muscle of Love"

"I'm Eighteen"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Poison"

- guitar solo - (Nita Strauss)

"Roses on White Lace"

"My Stars"

"Devil's Food" (band only jam)

"Black Widow Jam" (with 'Black Juju' drum solo)

"Steven"

"Dead Babies"

"I Love the Dead" (band vocals only)

"Escape"

"Teenage Frankenstein"

Encore:

"Under My Wheels"

"School's Out" (with Lzzy Hale)

Alice Cooper has released a lyric video for "Detroit City 2020", the opening song of his new Breadcrumbs EP. Check it out below.

The Breadcrumbs EP is Alice Cooper's tribute to the garage rock heroes from his hometown, Detroit. The EP features six brand new recordings and is available on digital and as limited & numbered 10” Vinyl - with only 20,000 copies worldwide - sold at very special price.

Appearing alongside Alice Cooper on The Breadcrumbs EP are: Wayne Kramer (MC5), Paul Randolph, Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad), Johnny "Bee" Badanjek (Detroit Wheels) and Mick Collins.

Order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Detroit City 2020"

"Go Man Go"

"East Side Story"

"Your Mama Won't Like Me"

"Devil With A Blue Dress / Chains Of Love"

"Sister Anne"

"Detroit City 2020" lyric video:

"East Side Story":