ALICE COOPER / HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Guitarist TOMMY HENRIKSEN Sings On Lockdown Cover Of AC/DC's "Gone Shootin'"

Guitar gear company SoloDallas recently teamed up with guitarist Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires) for a cover of the AC/DC classic "Hells Bells" (found below). BraveWords did some backtracking and found the team's cover of another AC/DC classic, "Gone Shootin'". Check it out below.

"Gone Shootin'" is taken from AC/DC's fifth album, Powerage, released in 1978.

In 2019, Hollywood Vampires completed a triumphant seven-city North American tour which included a sell-out show at the famous Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the group was voted “Best Performance” of 2018 at London’s Wembley Arena.

An exclusive glimpse behind the scenes on the road can be found in the video for “I Want My Now” off of the album Rise. Watch below: