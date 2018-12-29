ALICE COOPER - "I'm Making The Best Records I've Ever Made And My Health Is Fantastic; I Didn't Need That Other Stuff"

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper appears in a new feature published by The Guardian, in which he talks about avoiding politics, cheating at golf, and having understanding parents. Following is an excerpt.

Cooper: "I was a church kid. I went every Wednesday night, Friday night, all day Sunday. My family had no problem with rock’n’roll. My parents were actually champion jitterbuggers in their day. It was the lifestyle they were concerned about. The drugs. The sleeping around. And they had a point. It was only when I got sober and had seen all my friends die that I realised they had a point. I’m making the best records I’ve ever made and my health is fantastic. I didn’t need that other stuff."

"Another year another tour... back in Europe next fall," says Alice Cooper, who recently announced a string of live dates for 2019. Find links for RSVPs and tickets here. A new date has been added for Turin, Italy, on September 10th.

Confirmed Alice Cooper dates for 2019 are listed below.

July

13 - Roxodus Festival - Toronto, ON

August

31 - Riverside Arena - Aarburg, Switzerland

September

7 - Vistalegre - Madrid, Spain

8 - Sant Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

11 - SAP Arena - Mannheim, Germany

10 - Pala Alpitour - Turin, Italy

13 - Max-Schmeling-Halle - Berlin, Germany

18 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany

23 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany

30 - Arena - Leipzig, Germany

October

1 - Olympiahalle - München, Germany