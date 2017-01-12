ALICE COOPER - "I'm One Of The Great Knife Throwers Of All Time"

January 12, 2017, an hour ago

news alice cooper hard rock

ALICE COOPER - "I'm One Of The Great Knife Throwers Of All Time"

In this new episode of Ask Alice, Mr. Cooper reveals his hidden talent, gives a brief history of the television series Doctor Who and picks his favorite Doctor Who actor from the past 50 years. 

Catch Alice Cooper live in concert:

April
21 - Beau Rivage Theatre - Biloxi, MS    
22 - BancorpSouth Arena - Tupelo, MS     
23 - Prairie Capital Convention Center - Springfield, IL   
25 - Charleston Municipal Auditorium - Charleston, WV      
26 - Chrysler Hall - Norfolk, VA    
27 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA      
29 - Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center - Cherokee, NC    
 
May
2 - Alabama Theatre - Birmingham, AL     
3 - Robinson Performance Hall - Little Rock, AR    
4 - Brady Theater - Tulsa, OK    
6 - Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, OK      
7 - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center - Midland, TX    
8 - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts - San Antonio, TX    
10 - American Bank Center Arena - Corpus Christi, TX   
11 - Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium - Shreveport, LA    
16 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH    

July
24 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway   
26 - Liseberg - Göteborg, Sweden    
27 - Gröna Lund - Stockholm, Sweden    
31 - Trakų Pilis - Trakai, Lithuania    

August
2 - Junge Garde - Dresden, Germany    
 
November
11 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, United Kingdom    
12 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom    
14 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom  
15 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom   
16 - The SSE Arena At Wenbley - London, United Kingdom

 

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Featured Video

THE DRIP Streaming “Blackest Evocation” Video

THE DRIP Streaming “Blackest Evocation” Video

Latest Reviews