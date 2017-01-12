ALICE COOPER - "I'm One Of The Great Knife Throwers Of All Time"
January 12, 2017, an hour ago
In this new episode of Ask Alice, Mr. Cooper reveals his hidden talent, gives a brief history of the television series Doctor Who and picks his favorite Doctor Who actor from the past 50 years.
Catch Alice Cooper live in concert:
April
21 - Beau Rivage Theatre - Biloxi, MS
22 - BancorpSouth Arena - Tupelo, MS
23 - Prairie Capital Convention Center - Springfield, IL
25 - Charleston Municipal Auditorium - Charleston, WV
26 - Chrysler Hall - Norfolk, VA
27 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA
29 - Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center - Cherokee, NC
May
2 - Alabama Theatre - Birmingham, AL
3 - Robinson Performance Hall - Little Rock, AR
4 - Brady Theater - Tulsa, OK
6 - Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, OK
7 - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center - Midland, TX
8 - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts - San Antonio, TX
10 - American Bank Center Arena - Corpus Christi, TX
11 - Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium - Shreveport, LA
16 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH
July
24 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
26 - Liseberg - Göteborg, Sweden
27 - Gröna Lund - Stockholm, Sweden
31 - Trakų Pilis - Trakai, Lithuania
August
2 - Junge Garde - Dresden, Germany
November
11 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, United Kingdom
12 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
14 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
15 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
16 - The SSE Arena At Wenbley - London, United Kingdom