ALICE COOPER - "If Anybody That Is A Writer Or A Performer Thinks They Have Written Their Best Songs, They Should Probably Quit"

Tone Deaf recently caught up with shock rock legend Alice Cooper in anticipation of his upcoming Australian tour. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

TD: 2019 marked 50 years since the release of Pretties For You. Have you taken the time to reflect on that album at all, or are you more focused on what the future holds?

Alice Cooper: "You know, what’s kind of interesting about Pretties For You is that it was reviewed as a tragic waste of plastic… it was reviewed as being the worst album ever. Now, it’s being reviewed as art, so now it’s got this thing where it was way ahead of its time. We didn’t get it back then, now we get it. It’s sort of in the same category as Captain Beefheart and Frank Zappa, which, that’s what I thought it was then. But, I think that later on we got a little bit more radio with Love It To Death, and Killer, and School’s Out, and those albums. But those early albums were pretty interesting albums."

TD: Despite that, how do you look at where you were as a performer and musician back then compared to where you are now?

Alice Cooper: "I think that we were more adventurous back then. I think that when you become a better song writer and when you really start thinking, “how does this really sound?”

We all compare ourselves to The Beatles. Everybody wants to write like The Beatles because they were the best song writers of all time, so everybody from Ozzy (Osbourne) to me to Aerosmith, everybody, we’re influenced by The Beatles. We all try to write something in that vein, and then we put our own touch to it. A lot of people ask me, 'When are you going to retire?' I tell them, “I don’t think I’ve written my best songs yet. I don’t think I’ve done my best shows yet.' And, if anybody that is a writer or a performer thinks that they have written their best songs, then they should probably quit. But, I guarantee you that Bob Dylan does not think he’s written his best song yet."

Read the complete interview here.

Alice Cooper is among the first wave of performers announced for the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert, honouring Aerosmith. The annual tribute concert takes place January 24 in Los Angeles.

Back in October 2019, Aerosmith made a surprise announcement onstage during their Park MGM Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, revealing the big news that they will be honored as this year's MusiCares' Person Of The Year. The four-time Grammy-winning group is being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Through the years, Aerosmith have shown support for a number of charities around the world, including Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund.

The MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute - celebrating its 30th anniversary - is one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week. Proceeds from the event provide essential support for MusiCares and its vital safety net of health and human services programs, ensuring music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need.

The Person of the Year gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception, along with a silent auction sponsored by Delta Air Lines - the official airline of Person Of The Year - will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG, tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists, and the award presentation.

Grammy Week culminates with the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT.