ALICE COOPER Invites YOU To Appear In Video For His New Song "Don't Give Up"

Alice Cooper will be launching a brand-new song, “Don’t Give Up” on May 15 and he is calling on you to be a part of this special song! Share a photo/video of you holding a sign featuring a word from the lyrics to the song and you could be in the final video!

How And What To Submit:

Select ONE WORD from the lyrics below and take a photo or video of yourself holding a sign with that word in BIG, BOLD LETTERS. Alice will pick the best ones to feature in the video.

The bigger the sign, the better!

Photos/Videos with good lighting and without props work best.

Photo/Video must be shot in landscape on your phone or camera and in high resolution (1080p for video).

Submit multiple photos of different lyric words for a better chance of being featured!

Entries must be submitted in the form found at alicecooper.com by Monday, May 4, 2020 to be considered.

The lyrics to "Don't Give Up" can be downloaded at this location, they're also available below.

"Don't Give Up" by Alice Cooper

Yeah, I know you’re struggling right now

We all are - in different ways

It’s like a new world that we don’t even know

It’s hard to sleep…even harder to dream

But look: you’ve got 7 billion brothers and sisters all in the same boat

So don’t panic. Life has a way of surviving and going on and on...

We’re not fragile - and we sure don’t break easy!

You know it’s so hard to cope

When you’re just hoping there’s hope…

We’re all hanging on by a thread

We’re all staring at the razor’s edge

But we’re not going to step off the ledge.

No!

Our enemy is a cold, indiscriminate monster

It doesn’t care if you’re old or newborn…it exists to kill

You and I are nothing to it

It has no heart or soul or conscience.

Do we fear it? Yeah.

Do we cower before it? Hell no.

We’re the blood and guts human race…and we win!

You know that it’s right

So we just gotta fight...

Yeah, we’re all hanging on by a thread

We’re all staring at the razor’s edge

But we’re not going to step off the ledge.

No!

This is Alice Cooper in Detroit…Let’s keep fighting…Don’t give up!