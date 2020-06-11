ALICE COOPER - "It's Really Strange For Me To Have This Much Time Off, But I'm Writing A Lot Of Songs"

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper recently spoke with Finland's Kaaos TV about his new single, "Don't Give Up", and how he is coping with not being in the road during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper: "It's really strange for me to have this much time off, but I'm writing a lot of songs. I'm writing songs for the Hollywood Vampires and f or the Alice Cooper band. I think when you have this much time off, at least you (can) do that. By the time everything goes back to normal you've got 20 or 30 songs to take to the band and say 'Let's work on these.' On top of that, the other guys in the band are all writing; Johnny Depp is writing, Joe Perry is writing, so when we get together we'll have a whole lot of material.

I think that when this Coronavirus runs its course - because it will finally die out - I can't imagine why people would not go back to what they used to do - go to concerts - because the monster's gone. Why worry about him now? He's gone. So everything should go back to what it was, but I still think it's probably a good idea to get a vaccination for it. The good thing about rock tours is that everybody is off right now, and everybody is gonna go back on tour. I mean, there's nobody sitting there going, 'Oh, I'm never gonna tour again.' We all can't wait to get back on tour. We're like racehorses ready to run."

Says Alice: "'Don't Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. This video wouldn’t have been possible without you - and who knows, you might be in it! And whatever you do - 'Don't Give Up'."

A strictly limited 7" vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 via earMUSIC.