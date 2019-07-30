ALICE COOPER Launches New Ol' Black Eyes Is Back Tour Trailer; Video

Alice Cooper will spend the summer on the road, debuting his all-new "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" show, which boasts a very different look than recent tours. A new video trailer can be seen below.

The tour stops in Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday, July 31. Find the full tour itinerary here.

On September 13, Alice Cooper will release a tribute to the Garage Rock Heroes from his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, in the form of The Breadcrumbs EP.

The six song EP - available digitally and on 10” vinyl (limited to 20,000 copies worldwide) - is available for pre-order now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Detroit City 2020"

"Go Man Go"

"East Side Story"

"Your Mama Won't Like Me"

"Devil With A Blue Dress / Chains Of Love"

"Sister Anne"

Appearing alongside Alice Cooper on The Breadcrumbs EP are: Wayne Kramer (MC5), Paul Randolph, Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad), Johnny "Bee" Badanjek (Detroit Wheels) and Mick Collins.