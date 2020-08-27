ALICE COOPER Learns To Tap Dance During Pandemic; Video Report

Alice Cooper, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, was recently interviewed by Vanessa Ramirez of local NBC affiliate KPNX as part of the 12 News segment. During their chat, which can be seen below, Cooper admits he's spent the last few months at home – socially distancing like everyone else. He’s been enjoying time with his new granddaughter, writing new music and… tap dancing.

An explanation followed: “We had a friend that did a Wednesday night virtual tap dance class. So here’s seven people in the backyard… tap dancing. I always thought, 'what a great thing to be able to tap dance,' you know it’s just a cool thing to do.”

But fear not, Alice won't be clicking his heels as he approaches the guilltine, once touring resumes. “You’ll never see it on stage - let’s put it that way. Alice Cooper will never tap dance.”

Back in May 2020, Alice released the new single and video, "Don't Give Up", produced by Bob Ezrin. According to Alice, "'Don’t Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together." A strictly limited 7” Vinyl Picture Disc was released on August 14.