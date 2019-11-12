ALICE COOPER - Limited 30th Anniversary Edition Of Trash Album To Be Released On Silver & Black Marbled Vinyl

Townsend Music has launched a pre-order for the upcoming 30th anniversary vinyl edition of Alice Cooper's Trash album, due for release on December 13.

Trash is the 18th studio album by Alice Cooper, released in 1989. The album features the single “Poison”, Cooper’s first top ten hit since 1977. It was a great success in Cooper’s music career, reaching the Top 20 of various album charts and selling millions of copies.

The album features many guest performances including Jon Bon Jovi, Stiv Bators, and Steven Tyler. Songwriting contributions were also made by Joan Jett, Diane Warren, Richie Sambora, and John McCurry.

Trash is available as a 30th anniversary edition of 2,500 individually numbered copies on silver & black marbled vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Poison"

"Spark In The Dark"

"House Of Fire"

"Why Trust You"

"Only My Heart Talkin'"

Side B

"Bed Of Nails"

"This Maniac's In Love With You"

"Trash"

"Hell Is Living Without You"

"I'm Your Gun"