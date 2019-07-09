ALICE COOPER Looks Back On Recording "The Garden" With GUNS N' ROSES - "About 3:00am, AXL ROSE Calls Up And Says 'Hey, I Got This Song; It's Perfect For You'"

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper recently guested on Appetite For Distortion, and during the interview he discussed recording "The Garden" with Guns N' Roses for the band's Use Your Illusion I album, released in 1991.

Alice: "We took Guns N' Roses on their first tour when we were in Los Angeles, 1984. They were a bar band I think, back then, and we had them open for us, it's before Appetite For Destruction or any of that. They were a wild crowd, but you know, we would hear them on stage and say 'These guys are really good,' and it raises the quality of everybody's playing when you hear somebody play that good, it brings you up.

Axl and I were good friends, Slash and I were good friends and everything. And it's about 3:00 in the morning, Axl calls up and says, 'Hey, I got this song' - Axl works all night, you know - and he says, 'It's perfect for you.' And I said, 'Okay, I'll be right down there. But it's not gonna take six years to put this out?' He says, 'No'. I said, 'I'm gonna come down and it will probably take a couple of hours,' and I did it in two takes.

I almost forgot about it, but later on we invited them to come in and do 'Under My Wheels' with us, and so there's a version with 'Under My Wheels' with Axl and I singing and Slash playing guitar, it was really a cool version."

"The Garden" featuring Alice Cooper

"Under My Wheels" featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Izzy Stradlin