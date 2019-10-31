ALICE COOPER, LZZY HALE, CHRIS ROBERTSON Record Vocals For Planet Rock All Stars Charity Single

Alice Cooper, Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale, and Black Stone Cherry frontman Chris Robertson have all recorded vocal parts for the upcoming Planet Rock All Stars charity single, a “rocked up” cover of John Farnham’s 1986 global smash hit, "You’re The Voice", available digitally on December 6. The recording will raise money for the mental health charity, Mind.

The brainchild of Planet Rock's Wyatt, the Planet Rock All Stars charity single is produced by Wayward Sons’ Toby Jepson and also features members of Def Leppard, The Cadillac Three, The Temperance Movement and The Darkness.

Other contributors include Tyler Bryant, Dan Reed, Doug Aldrich, Mollie Marriott, Whitfield Crane, Todd Kearns and many, many more.

Further details at PlanetRock.com.