ALICE COOPER Makes Surprise Appearance At Pre-Show Party In Gothenburg, Performs Four Songs (Video)

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper performed four songs during a special pre-show party in Gothenburg, Sweden at Sticky Fingers on July 25th prior to his show at Liseberg the following day. Cooper put in a surprise appearance, and when he hit the stage his band broke out "No More Mr. Nice Guy", "Under My Wheels", "Lost In America" and "School's Out" for those in attendance. Video is available below.

Alice Cooper’s new album, Paranormal, will be released this Friday, July 28th, via earMUSIC. A full album preview, including snippets of all songs on the upcoming release, is available for streaming below.

Paranormal was produced by long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, Deep Purple). In addition to the new studio album and the two new recordings from the original Alice Cooper band, fans will receive a bonus of 6 live tracks recorded at one of Cooper's 2016 shows in Columbus, OH.

Tracklisting:

"Paranormal"

"Dead Flies"

"Fireball"

"Paranoiac Personality"

"Fallen In Love"

"Dynamite Road"

"Private Public Breakdown"

"Holy Water"

"Rats"

"The Sound Of A"

Studio recordings with the original Alice Cooper band:

"Genuine American Girl"

"You And All Of Your Friends"

Live in Columbus, Ohio, May 6th, 2016 with the current Alice Cooper band:

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Under My Wheels"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"Only Women Bleed"

"School’s Out"

Album preview:

"Paranormal" lyric video:

"Paranoiac Personality”:

Teaser:

A Paranormal Interview Part 1:

On May 14th, following Alice Cooper’s customary execution via guillotine on stage at his Nashville concert, fans were treated to something rarely seen since 1973. The stage went dark and original band members, bassist Dennis Dunaway, guitarist Michael Bruce and drummer Neal Smith reunited to perform a five song mini-set of their classic hits with Alice.

This followed the recent announcement that the forthcoming Paranormal will include two new recordings written and recorded by the original lineup (“Genuine American Girl and “You And All Of Your Friends”).

Now, Alice announces that the three members of the original Alice Cooper band will join him on tour in the UK, returning to these shores 46 years after they first shocked and enthralled us on their historic 1971 tour.

In Nashville, they were joined by current band member Ryan Roxie filling in for the late Glen Buxton on guitar. The band ripped through “I’m 18”, “No More Mr Nice Guy”, “Muscle of Love”, “Billion Dollar Babies” and then closed with “School’s Out”, bringing back current band members drummer Glen Sobel, bassist Chuck Garric, and guitarists Nita Strauss and Tommy Henriksen for a grand finale.

And they enjoyed it so much that they decided to bring the show to the UK.

Alice says, “When the original band broke up in 1975, there was no bad blood. There were no lawsuits - we had just burned out the creative process. We had gone to high school together and had recorded something like five Platinum albums in a row. We were never out of sight of each other for 10 years. Everybody just went their own way. Neal, Dennis and I always stayed in touch. Mike disappeared for a while and Glen Buxton passed away in 1997, which was a big blow.

“But last year Neal called me up and said, ‘I have a couple of songs.’ I said great, bring ‘em over. Then he said Mike was stopping by, so I had them come to my house and we just worked on a few things for a week. Then Dennis called up and said, I got a couple songs. So, I thought, hey let’s do this! When you listen to the record, it just fits right in.”

The next logical step is to rekindle their friendship, doing what they do best - performing as one the greatest live rock bands in history.

Alice Cooper (with The Mission and The Tubes):

November

11 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

12 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

14 - Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena

15 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

16 - London, UK - The SSE Arena, Wembley

Tickets at this location.

Alice is offering several VIP packages at here, including meet and greet and a backstage tour. AEG Live are offering pre-show packages, available here.