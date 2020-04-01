ALICE COOPER – NBC To Reair Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert On Easter Sunday

NBC has announced a rebroadcast of its Emmy-winning Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The return airing is scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 12.

The concert presentation, which first aired live on NBC on April 1, 2018, starred John Legend as Jesus, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas. The cast also included Alice Cooper as King Herod, Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Jason Tam as Peter, Jin Ha as Annas and Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.

Set during the final week of Jesus' life, the story is told from the perspective of infamous betrayer Judas Iscariot. As more and more followers flock to Jesus, Judas grows concerned that Jesus is becoming arrogant and losing sight of his principles. So when Jesus attacks the money changers in a temple, Judas finally turns on his teacher, setting both on a path to tragedy. Originally conceived as a concept album that hit #1 on the Billboard charts, the show eventually made its way to the stage in 1971 and garnered five Tony nominations in addition to winning a Drama Desk Award for Andrew Lloyd Webber.