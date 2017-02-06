ALICE COOPER - New US Headline Dates Announced In June

Alice Cooper has added three new headline dates in the US this June to his live itinerary. The new dates are listed below:

June

8 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre

9 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater

12 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Music history will be made when Deep Purple and Alice Cooper, joined by special guest, The Edgar Winter Band, visit 19 cities across America this summer on an epic rock tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will also serve as the Long Goodbye Tour for Deep Purple, and begins Saturday, August 12th in Las Vegas, with stops in Los Angeles, Boston, including Cooper’s hometown of Detroit, and more.

Alice Cooper’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.