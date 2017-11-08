ALICE COOPER Nominated For Induction To Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper is among the slate of nominees for The Songwriters Hall Of Fame, to be elected for induction at its Annual Induction & Awards Gala on June 14th, 2018, in New York City. Other nominees include Mariah Carey, Tracy Chapman, Chrissie Hyde (Pretenders), John Mellencamp and Tom Waits.

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world. To qualify for induction, a songwriter must be a published writer for a minimum of 20 years with a notable catalog of hit songs. Eligible voting members will have until December 17th, 2017 to turn in ballots with their choices of three nominees from a non-performing and three from a performing category.

More nominees and and further details at songhall.org.