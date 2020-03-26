ALICE COOPER "Not Scared" Of COVID-19 Virus

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper recently spoke with Ed Masley of azcentral about being forced off the road due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, an excerpt follows:

"I feel less vulnerable in my house than I do in a different hotel every day. You don’t know who’s been there, what they’ve touched. When I was in Europe, I spent all day doing Purell, washing my hands. Every time you would touch something, you’d realize 'Well, how do you know that wasn’t infected?'"

"I am the glass-three-quarters-full guy," he says. "I look at things like this and go ‘Yeah, it’s a horrible thing. But there’s also another side to it of everybody kind of pulling together and at the same time, families sort of being forced to live with each and get reacquainted."

As to whether he's concerned about the possibility of contracting COVID-19, Cooper says, "I’m not scared of this thing. But you’ve got to consider everybody. You never know what the guy next door's health problems are."

While fans are waiting on Cooper's return to the road, the singer is encouraging those fans to listen to the CDC. "We’ve got to conform to the guidelines so nobody gets sick," he says. "I think the sooner everybody does that, the faster this thing will be over. We should all get through this in the next month or so, so you know, you can get out and get a suntan then."