ALICE COOPER - Official Chocolate Milk To Hit Arizona Stores This Fall; Proceeds Go To Solid Rock Non-Profit Organization
July 11, 2020, 11 minutes ago
Shock rock legend Alice Cooper has announced he has his own brand of chocolate milk coming out in this fall in Arizona in cooperation with Danzeisen Dairy. Check it out below.
Attention chocolate milk lovers! @danzeisendairy will be releasing this special edition @alicecooper chocolate milk bottle at your retail grocer and for home delivery across Arizona. Available this fall. Proceeds will benefit FREE teen music, art and dance programs at Solid Rock! #local #milk #chocolatemilk #ideascollide #danzeisendairy #support #partnership #creative #phoenix #mesa #nonprofit #teens #teencenter #milkman #alicecooper #supportyouth #arizona