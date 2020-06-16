ALICE COOPER On COVID-19 Pandemic - "I Think We Cancelled Over 120 Shows" (Audio)

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper recently guested on 102.9 The Hog to discuss his new single, "Don't Give Up". He also offered his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and reveals how it has affected his tour schedule.

Cooper: "It's so unusual for us to have more than two weeks off. I think we canceled over 120 shows. We were in Europe at the time, and they said, 'You have 24 hours to get out of Germany before we close the borders.' And I said, 'Well, I don't wanna be stuck here for three weeks.' So we got out of there. I expected this thing to go maybe a month or two months. I had no idea that it was gonna go into next year, so everybody gets sort of like a forced vacation right now, and for me, it's kind of nice. I'm here at home with all my family, and all the kids are here. My daughter is expecting a baby in July - our fourth grandchild. So it's kind of nice to be off, but we can't wait to get back on the road again."

Says Alice: "'Don't Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. This video wouldn’t have been possible without you - and who knows, you might be in it! And whatever you do - 'Don't Give Up'."

A strictly limited 7" vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 via earMUSIC.