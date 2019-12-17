ALICE COOPER On His Journey To Finding Faith - "I Grew Up In The Church And Went As Far Away As You Could Possibly Go, And Then Got Reeled Back In"; Video

Alice Cooper and his wife, Sheryl Goddard, sat down with TODAY’s Natalie Morales to talk about contributing to the new book, Rock Gets Religion, by Mark Joseph. He opened up about losing his way in fame, fortune and alcohol before finding religion.

Watch the video interview at TODAY.com.

Alice Cooper is among the first wave of performers announced for the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert, honouring Aerosmith. The annual tribute concert takes place January 24 in Los Angeles.

Back in October, Aerosmith made a surprise announcement onstage during their Park MGM Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, revealing the big news that they will be honored as this year's MusiCares' Person Of The Year. The four-time Grammy-winning group is being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Through the years, Aerosmith have shown support for a number of charities around the world, including Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund.

The MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute - celebrating its 30th anniversary - is one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week. Proceeds from the event provide essential support for MusiCares and its vital safety net of health and human services programs, ensuring music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need.

The Person of the Year gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception, along with a silent auction sponsored by Delta Air Lines - the official airline of Person Of The Year - will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG, tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists, and the award presentation.

Grammy Week culminates with the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT.