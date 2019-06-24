ALICE COOPER On His Role In HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - "I'm A Different Character"

When a supergroup like Hollywood Vampires - featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, actor Johnny Depp and shock-rock icon Alice Cooper - comes together, if egos aren’t kept in check, having three major celebrities in a band can become a major power struggle. But according to Cooper, the opposite has been true, reports Mick Stingley of Billboard.

“That’s a very odd thing about this," says Cooper. "You’ve got three alpha males who are used to running the show, and all of a sudden, three guys are sitting there with zero arguments. The whole thing is, ‘OK, let’s try that.’ Every time they would send me a track with scratch vocals on it, if I worked on it and chopped it up and did my thing, it would turn into an Alice song. I took my fingerprints off of it. I would hear the song and say, ‘Let’s do it as it was written.’ My instinct might be to say that this part goes too long or the intro goes too long, but that’s what makes it interesting.”

But Cooper appreciates that he gets to step out of character with Hollywood Vampires. “When I’m in the Alice band, he never talks to the audience because he’s this arrogant villain,” he says. “In the Vampires, I talk to the audience all night because I’m a different character. So I can talk about Jim Morrison, I can talk about Keith Moon, and talk just enough that it makes the show a lot looser.”

Hollywood Vampires (featuring rock 'n' roll royalty Joe Perry, Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp, and shock rock icon Alice Cooper) are featured in the clip below, released by earMusic, discussing their new album, Rise. It was released on June 21st.

Hollywood Vampires were the musical guest on the June 19th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band performed their original song, "I Want My Now", as well as their cover of David Bowie's "Heroes" on the show's outdoor stage. Watch below:

Hollywood Vampires released their new album, Rise, on June 21st via earMusic.

Rise, the band’s second album, is some of the purest, unapologetic and most enjoyable rock and roll of the year, made by masters of the craft and true fans of the form.

Unlike their 2015 debut record, the new album Rise consists mainly of original material, written by the band. There are however, in the spirit of the Vampires’ original mission, three covers of songs originally written and recorded by some fellow rockers who died far too young: an intimate and intense version of David Bowie’s “Heroes”, again beautifully performed on record by Johnny Depp; the late Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died,” and Johnny Thunder’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory,” sung by Joe Perry.

Tracklisting:

“I Want My Now”

“Good People Are Hard To Find”

“Who’s Laughing Now”

“How The Glass Fell”

“The Boogieman Surprise”

“Welcome To Bushwackers” (feat. Jeff Beck and John Waters)

“The Wrong Bandage”

“You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory”

“Git From Round Me”

“Heroes”

“A Pitiful Beauty”

“New Threat”

“Mr. Spider”

“We Gotta Rise”

“People Who Died”

“Congratulations”

