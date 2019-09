ALICE COOPER On HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Bandmate JOHNNY DEPP - "If You're Playing With JEFF BECK, That Does Say Something About Your Guitar Playing"

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper is featured in a new interview with Steve King at Q105.7, found below. Cooper discusses Hollywood Vampires, his side project featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp.

On Johnny Depp's skills as a guitarist

Cooper: "Johnny's as good a guitar player as anybody. People always kind of question Johnny's guitar playing. I tell them: 'Do you know who he's out with right now and playing in the band?' "They ask, 'Who?' I say, 'Jeff Beck.' If you're playing with Jeff Beck, the greatest guitar player of all time, that does say something about your guitar playing."

Hollywood Vampires recently performed their cover of the David Bowie classic, "Heroes", on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Watch below:

Hollywood Vampires released their new album, Rise, on June 21 via earMUSIC. The band’s second album, it is some of the purest, unapologetic and most enjoyable rock and roll of the year, made by masters of the craft and true fans of the form.

Unlike their 2015 debut record, the new album Rise consists mainly of original material, written by the band. There are however, in the spirit of the Vampires’ original mission, three covers of songs originally written and recorded by some fellow rockers who died far too young: an intimate and intense version of David Bowie’s “Heroes”, again beautifully performed on record by Johnny Depp; the late Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died,” and Johnny Thunder’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory,” sung by Joe Perry.

Tracklisting:

“I Want My Now”

“Good People Are Hard To Find”

“Who’s Laughing Now”

“How The Glass Fell”

“The Boogieman Surprise”

“Welcome To Bushwackers” (feat. Jeff Beck and John Waters)

“The Wrong Bandage”

“You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory”

“Git From Round Me”

“Heroes”

“A Pitiful Beauty”

“New Threat”

“Mr. Spider”

“We Gotta Rise”

“People Who Died”

“Congratulations”

“Heroes” video:

“The Boogieman Surprise” live video:

“Who’s Laughing Now”: