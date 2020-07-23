ALICE COOPER On New Record - "It’s 99 Percent Done And Just Being Polished"

Alice Cooper spoke with cleveland.com about his upcoming new album (tentatively titled Detroit Stories, produced by Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, KISS) and a set to feature a variety of Motor City music mates as guests), quarantine hobbies and family time in Phoenix.

Asked for an update on the new album, Alice reveals: "It’s 99 percent done and just being polished. I’m really happy with this album. Right now (Ezrin) is just sitting at home listening to everything, going, 'Hmm, I wonder if we should re-do that bass?' or 'Let’s try that third verse again' or 'Can we sing those three lines over again?' (laughs) I want him at some point to put a lock and key on and it say 'It’s done!', but I trust him to tell us when it is."

Read more at cleveland.com.

Back in May 2020, Alice released the new single and video, "Don't Give Up", produced by Bob Ezrin. According to Alice, "'Don’t Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together." A strictly limited 7” Vinyl Picture Disc will be released on August 14.