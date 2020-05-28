ALICE COOPER On Potential Biopic - "JOHNNY DEPP Would Be The Best Guy To Play Me"; Video

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Alice Cooper suggests that if a biopic on his career was to happen, the best person to portray him would be his Hollywood Vampires bandmate, Johnny Depp.

Cooper, whose career spans decades, is also an actor. He tells Yahoo Entertainment about appearing in movies like Wayne’s World and starring opposite the late Gene Wilder.

In 2012, Cooper met Johnny Depp on the set of the movie Dark Shadows, where he also had a cameo. They sparked a friendship and the musician reveals if an Alice Cooper biopic were to happen there’s only one actor who could do it.

“Johnny would be the best guy to play me,” Cooper says. “He knows me well enough where he could imitate me pretty well.”

Alice Cooper recently released his new single and video for ”Don't Give Up”, produced by Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, KISS). Speaking with SiriusXM, Alice explains that the new song originally had a slightly different meaning. Watch the video below:

Says Alice: "'Don't Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. This video wouldn’t have been possible without you - and who knows, you might be in it! And whatever you do - 'Don't Give Up'."

A strictly limited 7" vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 via earMUSIC.