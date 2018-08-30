ALICE COOPER On The Reason To Release Another Live Album – “This Band Just Clicks Every Night”

UPROXX conducted an interview with Alice Cooper about his new live album, A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris.

Cooper discussed why the need to release another live album by saying, “This band just clicks every single night and I said, ‘Well, when you’ve got that kind of a band, record it live,’ because I knew that every night the show was really good,” he explained. “Our drummer Glen Sobel was just voted best drummer in rock and roll. Our lead guitar player Nita Strauss was just voted Best Female Guitar Player in Rock and Roll… I just surrounded myself with the best players.”

An official video trailer for Alice Cooper's upcoming A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris release is available for streaming below.

Following the release of the 2017 studio album Paranormal, which was the best chart-performing album by Alice Cooper in decades, the American rock legend took his exciting live show all over the world, accompanied by "the best band he has ever had."

After an entire year spent on the road, the Paranormal Tour ended in Paris on December 7th, 2017 at the world renowned Olympia, a theatre that is iconic in the truest sense of the word. The Olympia, since opening in 1888, has witnessed changes in entertainment and pop culture for 130 years from the can-can through Édith Piaf to Johnny Hallyday and the Beatles and now... Alice Cooper!

This 90-minute rock show is a journey through Alice Cooper's timeless creations: classics like "Poison," "School's Out," and "No More Mr. Nice Guy" are alternated with hand-picked gems for the joy of true Cooper connoisseurs like "Pain," "Woman of Mass Destruction," and "Paranoiac Personality," the first single from the album Paranormal.

The album captures a rock 'n' roll show at its peak and is one of the best live releases by Alice Cooper, featuring his longtime band guitarists Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel in front of an excited audience.

The album will be released on August 31st on earMUSIC as 2CD digipak, 2LP Gatefold (white and red LP), and digitally.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Brutal Planet"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Under My Wheels"

"Department Of Youth"

"Pain"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"The World Needs Guts"

"Woman Of Mass Distraction"

"Poison"

"Halo Of Flies"

CD2:

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"Cold Ethyl"

"Only Women Bleed"

"Paranoiac Personality"

"Ballad Of Dwight Fry"

"Killer/I Love The Dead" themes

"I'm Eighteen"

"School's Out"

2LP Colored:

Side A:

"Brutal Planet"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Under My Wheels"

"Department Of Youth"

"Pain"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

Side B:

"The World Needs Guts"

"Woman Of Mass Distraction"

"Poison"

"Halo Of Flies"

Side C:

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"Cold Ethyl"

"Only Women Bleed"

"Paranoiac Personality"

Side D:

"Ballad Of Dwight Fry"

"Killer/I Love The Dead" themes

"I'm Eighteen"

"School's Out"

Trailer:

"Ballad Of Dwight Fry":

"Poison":