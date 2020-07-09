ALICE COOPER Opens Up About Lyrics To New Song "Don't Give Up" - "I Wrote It Spontaneously"

Back in May 2020, Alice Cooper released a new single and video, "Don't Give Up", produced by Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, KISS). During a recent chat with Riki Rachtman, which can be seen below, Alice discusses how he put words to music.

According to Alice, "'Don’t Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together." A strictly limited 7” Vinyl Picture Disc will be released on August 14th.