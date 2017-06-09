ALICE COOPER - Paranormal Tracklisting Revealed
June 9, 2017, an hour ago
On July 28th, earMUSIC will release Paranormal - Alice Cooper's new studio album; and his first in six years, in 2CD Digipak, 2LP, Limited Box Set, and Digital formats. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:
Tracklisting:
"Paranormal"
"Dead Flies"
"Fireball"
"Paranoiac Personality"
"Fallen In Love"
"Dynamite Road"
"Private Public Breakdown"
"Holy Water"
"Rats"
"The Sound Of A"
Studio recordings with the original Alice Cooper band:
"Genuine American Girl"
"You And All Of Your Friends"
Live in Columbus, Ohio, May 6th, 2016 with the current Alice Cooper band:
"No More Mr. Nice Guy"
"Under My Wheels"
"Billion Dollar Babies"
"Feed My Frankenstein"
"Only Women Bleed"
"School’s Out"
The album was recorded in Nashville with long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin and features a very special bonus CD - consisting of two brand new songs written and recorded together with the original Alice Cooper band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith, and guitarist Michael Bruce, alongside carefully selected live recordings.
Paranormal also features special guest appearances by: U2's Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, and Deep Purple's Roger Glover.
Alice Cooper is on tour throughout 2017. A full list of North American tour dates can be found below.
Tour dates:
June
9 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheatre
12 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kingsbury Hall
16 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Amphitheatre
17 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Ampitheatre
18 - Airway Heights, WA - Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert Season at Northern Qu
20 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theatre
21 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theater
22 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater
24 - El Paso, TX - KLAQ Streetfest
August (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)
12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
18 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
19 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion
21 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre
23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
24 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
26 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
27 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
30 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Amphitheater
September (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
3 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
6 - Chicago, IL - Tinley Park
8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center