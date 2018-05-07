ALICE COOPER, PAUL STANLEY, RICHIE SAMBORA Honour BON JOVI, KISS AEROSMITH Collaborator DESMOND CHILD - "He Literally Brought People Right Back Into The Business," Says Cooper

Desmond Child, with songwriting credits include Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” and “You Give Love A Bad Name”, Alice Cooper's "Poison", KISS' "I Was Made For Lovin' You", as well as Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)”, received the ASCAP Founders Award at the performance rights organization’s annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards, held in Beverly Hills on April 23rd.

Alice Cooper, KISS’ Paul Stanley, and former Bon Jovi guitarist and current RSO member Richie Sambora were on hand to honor Child, reports Forbes.com.

All three Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame members heaped praise on their longtime friend and collaborator. “Think about all the songs this guy wrote. He literally brought people right back into the business - Aerosmith, Bon Jovi,” Cooper said. “All of a sudden there was that whole new fresh sound. I kept listening to these records and I kept going, ‘Wow, who’s writing these songs?’ And I kept seeing this Desmond, Desmond, Desmond. I said, ‘I gotta get in touch with this guy. I want to do ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’ a lot more dangerous.’ And that was ‘Poison'.”

“We kind of came up together in a big way. I think it was our first big record together ever,” Sambora said.

Stanley says he has some part in that. “Sustaining the song is what it’s all about and Desmond has done a great job of that. I actually put Desmond with Bon Jovi, that was a fortuitous move,” he says.

Read the full report at Forbes.com.