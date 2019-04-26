ALICE COOPER Pays Tribute To "Welcome To My Nightmare" Concert Film Director DAVID WINTERS - "I Could Not Have Found A More Kindred Spirit"

British-born, Emmy-winning choreographer, actor, producer, screenwriter and director David Winters, whose credits include projects with Alice Cooper, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, the Monkees and Elvis Presley, the Oscar-winning film West Side Story, and the revered 1964 concert film The T.A.M.I. Show, has died according to published reports. He had turned 80 on April 5th; cause of death was not cited.

According to a published obituary by Suzanna Bowling in Times Square Chronicles (found here), Winters “was the first tap dancer to be recorded, first dance choreographer to be nominated in the history of the Emmys in the Special Classification of Individual Achievements category, before the Outstanding Achievement in Choreography category was created.”

Winters worked with Alice Cooper on the "Welcome To My Nightmare" concert film from 1976 (see below). Cooper has posted a tribute to Winters: