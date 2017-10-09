ALICE COOPER Performs “Paranoiac Personality” And “School's Out” Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Alice Cooper returned to Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival this past summer for another top notch performance in front of tens of thousands of metalheads from around the globe.

Professionally filmed video of Alice performing “Paranoiac Personality” and “School's Out” can be seen below:

Alice Cooper has announced his early 2018 tour plans. The legendary rocker will hit the road for a North American trek, dubbed "A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper." The tour kicks off on March 1 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and runs through March 29 in Indianapolis.

Further information about all Alice Cooper tour dates is here.

Cooper released Paranormal, his first album in six years and 27th overall, via earMUSIC in August. Paranormal features special guests like U2's Larry Mullen Jr., who plays on 9 of the 12 new songs; Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top; Deep Purple's Roger Glover, as well as a highly anticipated mini-reunion of the original Alice Cooper band members.

Upon release, Paranormal climbed the iTunes rock charts, landing at #1 in 12 countries and the Top 5 in 20 countries.





March

1 - Windsor, ON —The Colosseum at Caesar's*

2 - Rama, ON — Casino Rama+

4 - Baltimore, MD — The Lyric Theatre*

5 - Englewood, NJ — Bergen Performing Arts Center*

6 - Boston, MA — Boch Center Wang Theatre*

8 - Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena*

9 - Morristown, NJ — Mayo Performing Arts Center*

10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA — FM Kirby Center*

13 - Moline, IL — TaxSlayer Center*

14 - Madison, WI — Orpheum Theater*

15 - South Bend, IN — Morris Performing Arts Center#

17 - Cherokee, NC — Harrah's Cherokee Event Center*

18 - Jacksonville, FL — Florida Theatre*

20/18 — Melbourne, FL — King Center*

21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Broward Center for The Performing Arts*

23 - Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall*

24 - Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live*

26 - Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

28 - Louisville, KY — Palace Theatre*

29 - Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre*

*On Sale 10/13

+On Sale 10/14

#On Sale 11/17