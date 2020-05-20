ALICE COOPER Plays Game Of "Rock & Tell" With Katie Daryl On AXS TV's "At Home And Social"; Video

What sort of nightmares does Alice Cooper have at his home? Ol' Black Eyes graciously welcomes Katie Daryl in virtually for a game of Rock & Tell on AXS TV's newest web series, At Home And Social. Watch below:

Alice Cooper recently released his new single and video for ”Don't Give Up”, produced by Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, KISS) using remote technology and it's a spontaneous reaction to the challenges facing us all right now. Alice Cooper felt the need to talk directly to his fans from isolation in his home where he is working to finish his upcoming album. It's Cooper's shout-out to keep our heads high, to stay strong, and to fight back together.

"'Don't Give Up' is out today," Cooper says. "It's a song about what we've all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. And whatever you do - Don’t Give Up!"

A strictly limited 7" vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 via earMUSIC.