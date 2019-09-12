ALICE COOPER Premiers Official Lyric Video For "Detroit City 2020"

Alice Cooper has released a lyric video for "Detroit City 2020", the opening song of his new Breadcrumbs EP. Check it out below.

The Breadcrumbs EP is Alice Cooper's tribute to the garage rock heroes from his hometown, Detroit. The EP features six brand new recordings and is available on digital and as limited & numbered 10” Vinyl - with only 20,000 copies worldwide - sold at very special price.

Appearing alongside Alice Cooper on The Breadcrumbs EP are: Wayne Kramer (MC5), Paul Randolph, Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad), Johnny "Bee" Badanjek (Detroit Wheels) and Mick Collins.

Order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Detroit City 2020"

"Go Man Go"

"East Side Story"

"Your Mama Won't Like Me"

"Devil With A Blue Dress / Chains Of Love"

"Sister Anne"

"Detroit City 2020" lyric video:

"East Side Story":