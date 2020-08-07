ALICE COOPER Previews Limited Edition "Don't Give Up" 7” Vinyl Picture Disc; Video

August 7, 2020, 40 minutes ago

news hard rock alice cooper

Back in May, Alice Cooper released the new single, "Don't Give Up", produced by Bob Ezrin. A strictly limited 7” vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14. Pre-order here

Alice has released the preview video for the 7" below, stating: "Cannot wait for you all to see the new 'Don't Give Up' 7" vinyl picture disc. They came out absolutely stunning. Here's a little preview for my Minions."

According to Alice, "'Don’t Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together."



