ALICE COOPER, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Among Acts Confirmed For "Fire Fight Australia" Concert For National Bushfire Relief

Alice Cooper and Queen + Adam Lambert are among the acts confirmed for Fire Fight Australia, taking place on Sunday, February 16 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Fire Fight Australia will see ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park play host to international and local music icons as they unite to share one stage for Australia during its time of need.

All concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek will go towards these key organizations providing vital “Rescue”, “Relief and Recovery” and “Rehabilitation”: Rural and regional fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

