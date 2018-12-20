ALICE COOPER - Rare 1971 French TV Report, Part 2 Streaming

A second video of rare footage from Alice Cooper's concert at Théâtre des Ambassadeurs in Paris on November 2nd, 1971, as part of the Love It To Death tour, can be seen below. Alice was interviewed for French TV about his musical inspiration and the sources of his image.

Watch Part 1, below:

"Another year another tour... back in Europe next fall," says Alice Cooper, who recently announced a string of live dates for 2019. Find links for RSVPs and tickets here.