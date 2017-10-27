ALICE COOPER Recalls Stabbing Himself On Stage - “The Audience Thinks It’s A Trick… The Band Knows It’s Not”; Video

Talking to Eddie Trunk from SiriusXM Volume, Alice Cooper revealed the time he was using a sword on stage at one of his shows and made a painful mistake.

While doing a routine with a sword, that he thought looked really cool, he went to stab the sword into the stage. Instead of hitting the stage, the sword went through his leg. The adrenaline of performing meant he didn't feel it right away, but eventually he did. In pure Alice Cooper fashion, he treated the wound with some whiskey.

On October 25th, former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley joined Alice on stage in Brisbane at The Convention Centre for an extended rendition of "School's Out”, the last song on the final show of their seven-date joint Australian tour. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

View Alice Cooper's complete 2017 / 2018 tour schedule at this location.